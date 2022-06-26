FROM this week, and for the next seven months, investigation work is going to be carried out on the Severn Bridge resulting in lane closures and the occasional complete closure.

We look back at the history of bridge, which was opened by the Queen 56 years ago in 1966.

Lorries and traffic building up at the toll booths on the Severn Bridge in 1982

The automatic tolls on the Severn Bridge in 1993

There was chaos at the tolls in 1992 as drivers struggled to pay their charges

Spanning the River Severn and linking Chepstow and Gloucestershire, the Severn Bridge is a Grade I-listed structure. This feat of engineering carries the M48 motorway and once housed a number of toll booths until 2019.

Our archive photographs show various aspects of the bridge over the years and we hope this bring back happy memories.

The full expanse of the Severn Bridge and waterfront below

The Severn Bridge from above

The bridge at a standstill following a crash in 1989

Another stunning view from the Severn Bridge, taken in 1977

