A TEAROOM and a soft play centre will be among the latest additions to Cwmbran Centre in the coming weeks.

There'll also be a new, larger premises for a specialist rugby store that sells kits, boots and other equipment.

The owner of the shopping centre said the openings were "an exciting time" for the town and would make it "a premier retail destination for years to come".

Local businesswoman Jemma Cantelo has signed a 10-year deal to open Treats N Play at 19-25 The Parade.

Expected to open next month, the space will include a children’s soft play centre, mini role-playing village, gaming room, sensory room, party room and café.

“I’m so excited to be given the opportunity to open my new business venture in my home town where I grew up," Ms Cantelo said. "Cwmbran Shopping Centre is transforming and seeing so many new businesses given a chance is fantastic. I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Emma Plumpton will be moving her family business into a new site in the shopping centre.

Plump Cakes Retro Tearooms is currently based in Market Village but will be reopening in a few weeks at 4, The Arcade once the fit-out has been completed.

Ms Plumpton, who has agreed a five-year deal, said she was moving so the business could sell a wider range of food items - including cupcakes, brownies and sponges - as well as other items.

“Cwmbran is our local shopping centre and we have always liked to wander around the great shops here. We are looking forward to now being one of those shops,” she added.

Sports store Rugby Heaven is also on the move, signing a five-year lease for a larger unit at 8-10 Monmouth Walk, which will become the firm's flagship store.

A CGI of the Loungers venue in Cwmbran.

The announcement follows news the shopping centre will have a new restaurant, in the shape of Carro Lounge - part of the Loungers chain that also has outlets in Abergavenny, Monmouth and Newport.

The new Cwmbran restaurant will open in Gwent later this year, after the company signed a 15-year lease.

And last month, shopping centre owners LCP announced four new tenants, including board games specialists Geek Retreat.

All four units are set to open to the public "in the next few weeks".

“This is an exciting time for the Cwmbran Centre and we’re pleased to welcome another three new tenants," said Alex Williams, LCP asset manager. "We are committed to investing in the centre to ensure it remains a premier retail destination for years to come.

“We are keen to continue to work with regional businesses requiring physical retail space to allow local entrepreneurship to flourish. Each of these new tenants adds to the diverse offering, which is vital for the town’s continued success.”