A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JACOB BAILEY, 18, of Vaughan Williams Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on May 29.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE LEE GREENAWAY, 20, of Buttermere Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £94 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on January 16.

DARIUS IEAUN GOODALE-YORK, 20, of Waterloo Road, Talywain, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and cannabis in his blood on The Walk, Ebbw Vale, last Christmas Eve.

He was ordered to pay £35 in a fine and a surcharge.

DARREN WOOLF, 32, of Commercial Street, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cripps Avenue on May 29.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JENNA LOUISE READ, 33, of Earls Mede, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 24 months after she admitted drink driving with 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Llantarnam Park Way on May 29.

She was ordered to pay £194 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JUSTIN JONES, 36, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was jailed for two weeks after he admitted assaulting a police officer in Cwmbran on May 11.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

GAVIN CHARLES ALAN JONES, 32, of Excelsior Street, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he admitted driving while disqualified on North Avenue, Tredegar, on March 21.

He was ordered to take part in a “Thinking Skills” programme for 19 days, banned from driving for 13 months and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAL SOBIERAJCZYK, 41, of Clarke Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Alexandra Road on December 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £592 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.