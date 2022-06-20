BBC soap Eastenders will be moving to a new channel later this month to make way for the start of Wimbledon.

The British Tennis tournament will begin this week and from next week, the long-running soap will move from its BBC One home.

Eastenders is one of the UK’s biggest soaps along side Coronation Street and Emmerdale and as things heat up on Albert Square, BBC bosses have confirmed the show will be moving over to BBC Two.

When will Eastenders move channels?





The soap will remain on BBC One until Monday 27th June when it will move to BBC Two to make way for Tennis coverage.

Eastenders will return to BBC One once Wimbledon is over.

Despite the change of channels, the show will continue to air at the same time of 7:30pm Monday to Thursday amid the recent schedule change.

Eastenders dominates at British Soap Awards

It comes after the soap, which has aired on the BBC since 1985 secured four awards at this year’s British Soap Awards, the first since 2019 amid the Covid pandemic.

Ross Boatman, who plays Harvey Monroe, took home best newcomer, best comedy went to Tameka Empson who plays Kim Fox, and “soap icon” Letitia Dean took home outstanding achievement award.

Dean, who was presented the award by soap star Anita Dobson, dedicated the award to her father “who died a week ago” in an emotional winner’s speech.

She said: “This is for my daddy and my darling mummy, I hope you’re enjoying your fish and chips.”

Dobson added: “She has been in 2000 episodes, she has had 237 ‘doof-doof’s’, and she has also been landlord of the Queen Vic six times.

“She has had amazing storylines, the death of her son, return from the grave of her father, and her affair with Phil Mitchell which brought in 23.5 million viewers.

“She is quirky, funny, talented, glamorous, and iconic.”