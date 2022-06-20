COMMUTERS and residents in southern Monmouthshire could face traffic disruption from this week due to two major maintenance projects.

Inspections on the M48 Severn Bridge begin later this week, and in Caldicot a main road will be dug up for infrastructure works.

Gas engineers will begin extensive work in Caldicot today (June 20), as part of "essential" plans to upgrade the town's energy network.

Two-way traffic lights will be in operation in Newport Road while the work is carried out.

Some side streets will be also be closed, and traffic lights will also be used on junctions.

Wales and West Utilities said the scheme is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Local diversion routes will be in operation and will be signposted around the town centre.

Drivers have been encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra times for their journeys.

"This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future," said Adam Smith of Wales and West Utilities.

"We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, whilst keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users."

Severn Bridge closures

On Wednesday, National Highways (formerly Highways England) inspectors will begin eight months of work to monitor corrosion to the cables which hold up the M48 Severn Bridge.

The left-hand lane on the westbound side will be closed from this week, and starting in July the left-hand lane of the eastbound carriageway will also be closed.

The bridge will also be closed totally over three weekends to enable the lifting of inspection gantries to a high level on the suspension cable.

The first full closure is planned for the weekend of June 25 – 26, with motorists being diverted across the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Chris Pope, project manager for National Highways, said: “The inspections are vital to allow us to understand the current condition of the suspension cables and confirm the measures that we implemented over the last 15 years have been effective in ensuring the long-term viability of the bridge and the safety of its users.

“We understand this work may cause some inconvenience and disruption, but we will make every effort to ensure the impact on drivers is kept to a minimum."