Many Tears Animal Rescue is appealing for donations after an influx of new dogs.

The rescue centre is asking for support to cover medical bills, improvements and the general cost of the running the dog rescue.

A post on Many Tears’ Facebook page showed some of the new arrivals at the rescue centre, as well as some of the dogs available for adoption.

You can see the dogs available to adopt from Many Tears here.

The post said: “Meet some of our new arrivals and some familiar faces looking for their forever homes.

“We are so busy at the moment and need all the support we can get.

“If you are able to donate please consider doing so.

“We’ve got medical bills, much needed improvements and the general cost of caring for all our dogs and running a rescue.

“We understand that times are tough for many so we know many aren’t able to donate, please consider sharing our posts and supporting us to grow if so.

“If you are interested in any of the dogs, at the time of posting they are all available on our website.”

Based in Carmarthenshire, Many Tears Animal Rescue is at Cwmlogin House, Cefneithin, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, SA14 7HB.