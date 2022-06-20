POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal crash in the Llanwern area of Newport.
A motorcyclist died of his injuries in hospital after he was involved in the crash in Queensway Meadows last Thursday (June 16).
The incident happened at around 7.10pm.
Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and the road was closed while they dealt with the crash.
Today (Monday), Gwent Police confirmed the motorcyclist involved in the collision was a 27-year-old man from the Cardiff area, who later died in hospital.
The force continues to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to come forward.
This could include anyone with dashcam footage from between 6.45pm and 7.30pm on the day of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message with information on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference number 2200202186
You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
