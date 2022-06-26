THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Andrew Perkins, of Newport, who works for the grounds maintenance department of the city council.

He said: "I love photography because it gives me the ability to capture moments in time that will always be with me, whether its a special occasion or precious moment spent with family. A single photo can take you back to when it was captured and bring back all those memories instantaneously."

This picture makes me happy: I was thrilled and privileged to be asked to photograph the wedding day of my handsome nephew and his beautiful new bride.

This picture makes me sad: Taken on the day of my daughter's school prom, this makes me a little sad because it means that my baby daughter has now grown up into a beautiful young lady and is not my baby any more, also she no longer has her granddad with her to give her a loving cuddle.

This picture makes me laugh: My children enjoying the summer in the pool.

This picture is very special to me: It was the day that just my son and I got up early and climbed Pen y Fan, to watch the sunrise from the top together. It was freezing cold and I ended up with blisters, but worth every second!

This picture makes me dream of something: This picture makes me dream of family holidays on the beach together, whether it be abroad or a lot closer to home on a day trip. Time spent together is oh so precious.