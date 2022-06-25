A NEWPORT-BASED company has been named on the UK Government's list of deliberate tax defaulters.

Selplas Ltd avoided paying £57,903 in tax between December 1, 2018, and August 31, 2019.

The company was given a penalty of £23,161.20 by HMRC.

Selplas Ltd was last known to be based at Alexandra Road but is listed on the HMRC list as being at Stockton Road.

Companies House lists the construction company as being at Alexandra Road.

There is an active proposal to strike off Selplas, as accounts that were due to be filed by December 2020 have still not been submitted.

If a company is struck off, it means it is removed from the Companies House register and ceases to exist.

The company was set to be struck off the register two months after March 10, 2020.

However, an objection to this was received and the striking off was suspended on May 16, 2020.

That was the last known document relating to the company available on Companies House.

