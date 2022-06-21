AS many in Wales noticed, there were recently sculptures of the iconic character Snoopy appearing in Caerphilly, Cardiff and Porthcawl.

Anybody who saw the sculptures and thought that they would look good in their garden has some good news incoming.

The sculptures are being put up for auction on June 21 at the Coal Exchange Hotel in Cardiff from 6pm until 9pm.

The sculptures were created by more than 20 Welsh artists and were part of the A Dog's Trail event from The Dog's Trust.

All 38 sculptures were available to bid on, but travel disruption caused by train strikes will mean that a smaller selection will be part of the live auction.

The other sculptures will be up for online bidding until the following day and bids for the online auction can also be made at the live event.

The auction will be hosted by Charles Hanson, who has appeared on Flog It! and Bargain Hunt.

It is worth keeping in mind that the sculptures are likely to cost between £2,500 to £15,000, so only serious bidders should appear at the live auction due to limited spaces.

As mentioned here will be a stream of the event so that online bidders can take part.

All profits from the event will go directly to the Dog's Trust.

Tickets are available here and cost £20 plus booking fees.