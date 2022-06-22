A LEADING campaigner has hailed the first year of the reopened Cwmcarn Forest Drive as a major success.

The tourist attraction was closed to vehicles for several years after larch tree disease was discovered in the woodlands there, forcing forestry workers to cut down the majority of the trees to stop the spread.

During that time, the hugely popular motoring route around the Forest Drive was closed to the public, and it was on June 21 last year that the site was fully reopened to visitors.

Rob Southall, chairman of the Friends of Cwmcarn Forest Drive community group, which campaigned long and hard for the attraction to be renovated and brought back into public use.

Speaking to the Argus this week, he said the past year had gone "very well" for the Forest Drive.

The view from Cwmcarn Forest Drive. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Gareth Jones

"There's been lots of really positive feedback," he said of the attraction, which is owned by Caerphilly County Borough Council and was brought back into public use in collaboration with Natural Resources Wales.

"People are delighted with the facilities, particularly if they've got children - there are three or four play areas, lovely facilities and the views are incredible," Mr Southall added.

"We've all been very pleased with it, and it's very clean up there. It's a lovely facility."

As part of the renovations, a sculpture trail was added, giving visitors a chance to enjoy beautiful artwork alongside the panoramic views of South East Wales down to the Severn Estuary.

One of the sculptures in Cwmcarn Forest Drive. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Jeanette Oaten

"For people coming here from places like Cardiff and Newport, it really is a breath of fresh air," Mr Southall said.

He did concede the group had heard "a few gripes" about the price of vehicle entry at the Drive - which costs £8 for cars.

And there had been some confusion, he added, over who had access - pedestrians or cyclists - to some of the smaller woodland trails.

Mr Southall said he would also like to see "improved access for wheelchairs".

Visitors enjoy the views at Cwmcarn Forest Drive. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Tomos Evan

But all in all, the past year has been a huge success now that vehicle access had been restored, he added.

"Our goal was to ensure it was accessible to everybody," he said. "We've got that now, and I'm delighted about it."

The past 12 months have also been judged a success by one of the people behind the renovations.

Geminie Drinkwater is a senior land management officer for Natural Resources Wales, and was heavily involved in the Forest Drive scheme.

Geminie Drinkwater of Natural Resources Wales.

She said: “It’s been fantastic to be able to welcome visitors, both old and new, back to the Forest Drive over the past year, and see so many people enjoying and discovering everything Cwmcarn has to offer.

“Capturing the vision and ideas of local communities for the redevelopment has been fundamental to the success the drive has seen since it’s re-opened, and it’s been a privilege to work with local groups and individuals to see that vision come to life.

“It was important that the site was designed to be as inclusive as possible so that everyone can enjoy all the new look features the drive has to offer for many years to come."

"This includes three new play areas, woodland sculptures, all-ability trails, a number of new picnic and BBQ sites and accessible toilets.”