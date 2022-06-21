A MAN is to stand trial after he denied rape and sexual assault by penetration charges allegedly committed against a woman.

Aaron Macey-Price, 25, of Plynlimon Close, Croespenmaen, near Crumlin, Caerphilly, pleaded not guilty during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The prosecution claim the alleged offences took place on May 20.

Macey-Price’s trial is due to start on September 26 at Newport Crown Court and expected to last three days.

The defendant was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Timothy Evans.

Macey-Price was remanded in custody.