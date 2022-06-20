Data software start-up Configur has raised £714,500 from private investors in its latest funding round, including £500,000 from two former Apple employees.

Serial entrepreneurs and investors Phil Mohr and Puli Liyanagama have invested half a million in the Newport-based start-up, which is targeting a £10 million valuation within the next 12-18 months.

The duo founded social media marketing technology company Comufy in 2009, which was later sold to King, the games developer behind Candy Crush Saga, in 2014. They then went on to found digital marketing firm Data Tiger, which they sold to Apple in 2018. Having worked at Apple for three years, the entrepreneurs now have an investment portfolio of more than 30 digital businesses.

Alongside Phil and Puli, Configur has been backed by Roland Rudd, founder and chairman of public relations firm Finsbury, Tim Farazmand, a veteran of the private equity industry, former Labour trade minister and chairman of LetterOne, Lord Mervyn Davies and a number of other influential private investors.

Data platform Configur was founded by Marco Oliver and Josh Evans in 2019 with the aim of making data accessible and manageable for all businesses, no matter their size or sector.

Having already grown by more than 50 per cent since the start of 2022, the business is on track for more than 200 per cent growth by the end of the year.

The latest investment round, which follows seed funding in October 2021 where £220,000 was raised, will allow the business to rapidly scale up its operation to support increased sales and reach.

Co-founder Marco Oliver said: “When we launched Configur we did so with the aim of wanting to simplify and empower data driven decisions across businesses. The product is being used by clients across 12 sectors, which showcases the requirement and desire for a platform like Configur, to enable businesses of all shapes and sizes.

“The funding is fantastic, but the wealth of knowledge that comes with it, in the form of Phil, Puli and the other investors, is something you can’t put a price on. This funding will allow us to rapidly scale up our operation and increase sales and reach, both in terms of territories and sectors. We’re excited that such prominent investors can see the potential in the business and we’re truly grateful for their support.”