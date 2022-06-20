South Wales based Veezu, the UK’s fastest growing taxi and private hire technology platform, has made a £1.75m investment in a new fleet of hybrid cars to help reduce its carbon footprint.

The firm, which operates five regional brands across England and Wales – including Dragon Taxis in Newport, Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan - has added 60 Toyota Corolla Touring all self-charging hybrid electric vehicles to its fleet. Plus, a further 30 low emission cars are expected to be added to the fleet later this year.