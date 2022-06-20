A MAN in his 60s was taken to hospital following a crash on the M4 near Newport.
The incident occurred at around 12.20pm this afternoon.
One car was involved in the crash, between junctions 29 and 30 of the M4 motorway, heading westbound.
Gwent Poliec officers attended to assist with traffic management.
A 68-year-old man, from the Bridgend area, was taken to hospital with chest injuries.
Personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended.
The road has since been reopened.
