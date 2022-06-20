Newport’s state-of-the-art international convention centre, ICC Wales, will fly the flag for events in Wales when it attends prestigious meetings industry event, The Meetings Show at London’s ExCel on June 29 to 30.

Alongside Meet in Wales, ICC Wales will showcase the destination and re-introduce the venue to the thousands of UK and international event planners attending the two-day event, with the aim of attracting valuable events business to Wales.

ICC Wales is looking to build on its busiest ever months during the spring when more than 42,500 people passed through its doors and it hosted a number of high-profile events, including 2022 BetVictor Welsh Open Snooker, Ru Paul’s Drag Race, The Wales Asian Wedding Fayre and the City of Newport Symphony Orchestra.

The Newport events venue will also share findings from its report on the government’s proposed Protect Duty legislation (also known as Martyn’s Law) at the show. A direct result of tireless campaigning by Figen Murray OBE, the mother of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017, the legislation is designed to improve safety and security at all large-scale UK venues to mitigate the risk of a terrorist attack.

The report by ICC Wales features a foreword by Figen Murray, as well as comment from counter terrorism security coordinator Phil Boardman; director of STORM 4 Events Garry Jones; and chief executive of Halo Solutions Lloyd Major. It provides an informative starting point for events industry professionals to prepare their response to the upcoming legislation.

Danielle Bounds, sales director, said: “The Meetings Show is a fantastic opportunity to meet with those directly responsible for placing events business – from multinational corporations to high-profile associations. Exhibiting at the show allows us to showcase our beautiful country and re-introduce event organisers to our incredible new venue, as well as share our knowledge and expertise on issues affecting the events industry, such as the government’s proposed Protect Duty legislation.”

ICC Wales will join The Celtic Collection and other partners on the Meet in Wales Stand (Stand D50) at the show.