Love Island couple Gemma and Luca have been named favourites to win the ITV dating show despite a major recoupling.

Bombshell Danica chose to couple up with Luca on Sunday's episode and it didn't exactly go down well with Gemma.

The Brighton fishmonger was originally coupled up with Chester star Gemma but after the 21-year-old dancer, Danica made her choice, she was left broken-hearted and clueless about who to pick.

Despite their separation and Luca's date with the new bombshell, bookmaker William Hill have still named the pair as the favourite to win the eighth series.

In the end, Gemma chose to save Italian Stallion Davide from elimination and Manchester model Remi was left lugging his suitcase out of the villa.

Tony Kenny, Head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, commented on the market: “Last night’s recoupling demonstrates just how quickly things - and tempers - can change within the villa. However, the recoupling seems to have brought Luca and Gemma closer together… for now.

“With another week ahead of us, it’ll be interesting to see how new Islander Danica affects existing dynamics and whether she’ll find love and - more importantly - also rock the boat.”

Love Island 2022 Winning couple odds from William Hill

Luca Bish & Gemma Owen - 7-2 Jacques O’Neill & Paige Thorne - 6-1 Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri - 6-1 Jay Yoiunger & Ekin Su Culculoglu - 16-1 Jacques O’Neill & Gemma Owen 16-1

Love Island recoupling at the end of week two

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Danica Taylor and Luca Bish

Since bombshell Danica chose to couple up with Luca, Remi Lambert was left single and therefore, was dumped from the island during Sunday's episode.

