A TATTOO studio could become a permanent fixture in Blackwood High Street - at the former office of a Labour Senedd Member.

Islwyn MS Rhianon Passmore’s former office will be be turned into a tattoo studio, if planning permission is granted by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

A planning application has been submitted by tattooist Sean McCafferty to change the use of the building from an office space to a tattoo studio, and this type of change needs planning permission from the council.

The proposed opening times for the studio are 11am-5pm, Monday-Saturday.

Ms Passmore’s office is now based at Newbridge Memo.

A decision on the tattoo studio is expected to be made by the council’s planning department by August 4.