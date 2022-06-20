A TATTOO studio could become a permanent fixture in Blackwood High Street - at the former office of a Labour Senedd Member.
Islwyn MS Rhianon Passmore’s former office will be be turned into a tattoo studio, if planning permission is granted by Caerphilly County Borough Council.
A planning application has been submitted by tattooist Sean McCafferty to change the use of the building from an office space to a tattoo studio, and this type of change needs planning permission from the council.
The proposed opening times for the studio are 11am-5pm, Monday-Saturday.
Ms Passmore’s office is now based at Newbridge Memo.
A decision on the tattoo studio is expected to be made by the council’s planning department by August 4.
