WATCH a police officer smashing the window of a dangerous driver’s car with his baton after the teenager has crashed into another vehicle on the hard shoulder of the M4.

Jay Davies is being arrested following a high-speed pursuit through Newport and Cardiff after he stole a Volkswagen Golf and reached up to 145mph during the chase.

The defendant, who was 19 at the time, tried to nudge Lionel Richard Harrhy’s Vauxhall Astra out of the way after ploughing into it last August.

The victim had only just pulled over onto the hard shoulder in Newport after his vehicle overheated and had opened his bonnet to look at the engine.

The impact of Davies smashing into his Astra knocked Mr Harrhy off his feet and his head hit the floor before he became trapped under his car.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the father said: “I felt I was going to die.”

William Bebb, prosecuting, said the defendant had “smirked and laughed” to police officers after he was taken into custody.

Davies, now aged 20, of Caerau Road, Newport, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was sent to a young offender institution for 14 months and banned from driving for 31 months.

The dashcam footage from the police vehicle was provided by CPS Wales.