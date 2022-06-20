AN ARREST has been made in connection with a murder in Blackwood nearly 30 years ago.

Market trader Jaswant Singh Sandhu was killed in the town back in 1995.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Mohammad 'Bobby' Basharat, suspected of killing Mr Sandhu was found by the authorities in Pakistan living under a false identity.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have said the 49-year-old was brought before a local court in Islamabad.

He has since been remanded in custody.

On Friday, May 26, 1995, people were shocked to witness a murder before their eyes. Blackwood Market trader Jaswant Sandhu Singh was shot in the chest at close range by a fellow trader in front of shoppers.

The 31-year-old dad-of-two, originally from Wolverhampton, was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Witnesses to the murder, which followed an argument and happened around 5.50pm, told how the assailant – a fellow trader known as ‘Bobby’ - calmly ordered a taxi to take him to Newport just minutes after the shooting.

Mr Basharat worked at the market three times a week.

The FIA's Sheikh Zubair Ahmad, speaking to the BBC, said Mr Basharat had been declared a fugitive by UK police and that his arrest came about after cooperation from the UK authorities.

Interpol had also reportedly been involved.