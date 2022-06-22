A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ALEXANDER MALONEY, 36, of Woodside, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing £600 cash and keys during a burglary at Savers in the Kingsway shopping centre and a £150 Henry vacuum cleaner during a burglary at Tesco Extra on Cardiff Road between June 6 and June 10.

He was ordered to pay £878 in compensation and a surcharge following his release from custody.

KYLE JONES, 34, of Maesglas Road, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks after he admitted stealing baby grows and pyjamas worth £66 from Primark on Commercial Street on February 28 and failing to surrender to custody at Newport Magistrates’ Court on April 1.

MICHAEL HANCOCK, 25, of Risca Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Queensway on November 26, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAYTON GULLIS, 32, of Gladstone Place, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on the A4042 on November 4, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SANDRA CATHERINE STAIT, 41, of St Mary's Crescent, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £519 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on May 29.

GHEORGHE REMUS CRISTEA, 25, of Nash Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 in Risca on December 9, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXIS HYDEN, 38, of Coniston Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Clarence Street on December 31, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DUANE DANIEL KEEN, 44, of Brynavon, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Broad Street on January 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BYRON LEE PRYCE, 44, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Cross Road on January 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.