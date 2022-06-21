A MAN has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife in public.
Ceirion Lawrence, 31, of Lawrence Avenue, Abertillery, admitted the offences, committed on May 6, before Judge Richard Williams at Newport Crown Court.
The victim of the assault was Christopher Bourne.
Lawrence’s case was adjourned and the defendant remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here