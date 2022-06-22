POLICE made a bizarre discovery on Monday when they stopped a suspected stolen car.
Officers from South Wales Police's roads policing unit said they were alerted to an incident in Pontypridd after a "vehicle [was] reported stolen".
They then stopped the vehicle before it entered Caerphilly.
But when officers inspected the car - a dark coloured Ford - they found what they described as a "boot full of stolen meat from Aldi".
One person has been arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with the incident, the force said.
The vehicle and the meat, meanwhile, have been returned to their respective owners, officers added.
