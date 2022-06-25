WE HAVE had some fantastic sunsets across Gwent this week, and, of course, our camera club members have been out in force to capture some amazing pictures of the skies.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

 Ebbw Vale sunset. Picture: Christopher Lee Thomas

Varteg Road sunset. Picture: Chris Tew

Pink sky in the rain in Newport city centre. Picture: David Bloomfield, South Wales Argus Camera Club

An array of bright colours at sunset at Keeper's pond, near Blaenavon. Picture: Robin Birt

The sky taken in Rhiwderin. Picture: Gareth Davis

The sky over Rogerstone. Picture: Jane Daniels

Nathan Spokes said: "I saw this crazy sky over Chepstow on the way back from Weston Super Mare."

The sky over Newport. Picture: Jamie Ford

Sunset over Lliswerry Pond. Picture: Joe Guard

What a sunset! Picture: Rachelle Bartrop

A summer sunset. Picture: Catherine Davies