A DRUG dealer who used his barber shop as a front for selling heroin and crack cocaine in Newport city centre made just £12,000.

Akram Kafi, 29, who ran his shady business on Pill’s Commercial Street, was jailed for four years in November 2021.

The defendant was back before Cardiff Crown Court to face a proceeds of crime hearing.

Prosecutor Jason Howells said Kafi benefitted by £12,129.03 from drug dealing but has just £1,317.65 that can be recovered in available assets.

Judge David Wynn Morgan ordered the defendant, who appeared in court via video link from prison, hand over the £1,317.65 within three months.

If he does not, Kafi will face an additional three months in jail.

When he was sentenced last year, the judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told him: “You were running what appeared to be a legitimate business in a main area of the city as a cover for drug supply.

“Class A drugs cause significant harm to people’s lives whatever the more glamorous aspects of recreational drug taking might appear to be.

“Both heroin and crack cocaine can easily destroy people’s lives.

“An aggravating factor in your offending is that there wasn’t a single drug you were involved in, there were three.”

The defendant, who ran Kafi Barbers, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.