A MILLIONAIRE'S mansion inside one of Newport’s most exclusive gated communities has been put up for sale.

Located off Royal Oak Hill in the Christchurch area of the city, Oakdale is an impressive six bedroom property.

Situated away from the glare of the public highway, it can be found in a small gated community with just three other houses.

There is a lot to like about the property, but it certainly doesn’t come cheap.

Fine & Country have brought the home to market, listed with a guide price of £1,600,000.

That being said, any buyer would get a decent amount of real estate for their money, as seen below.

What’s so good about this one?





Oakdale is a six-bedroom, four-bathroom property in the Christchurch area of Newport.

According to the selling agents, “the property has been finished to a very high standard providing a luxurious family home”.

Set out over three floors, it is certainly a grand property.

The upper landing (Credit: Fine & Country Usk)

Even the entrance oozes grandeur, with a central staircase opening the property up from a ground floor which is laid out with Italian marble flooring.

This includes the cloakroom, living room with adjoining entertaining area, formal dining room, and the kitchen/family room.

The kitchen benefits from high end solid oak fitted kitchen units with granite work surfaces and integrated Miele appliances.

The kitchen area (Credit: Fine & Country Usk)

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms all with en-suite bathrooms and either dressing rooms or fitted wardrobes.

Higher still, on the second floor, there is a fifth double room - which is currently used as a gym, with an en-suite and dressing room.

The topmost floor also has a games room and fully fitted office – both of which could have other uses, depending on the wishes of a new owner.

One of the bedrooms (Credit: Fine & Country Usk)

Meanwhile, in terms of potential, the property also has planning permission in place for a conservatory/orangery, should the new owners desire.

Inside, there is also underfloor heating throughout.

Outside, the four properties within the community have access to landscaped gardens, while the house also has its very own walled, lawn garden – complete with ornamental trees and a water feature.

One of the bathrooms (Credit: Fine & Country Usk)

In addition to a double garage, the paved driveway has space for a further 6-8 cars.

Brought to market by Fine & Country in Usk, Oakdale is on the market with a guide price of £1,600,000.

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01633 927277.