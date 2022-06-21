POLICE are still appealing for witnesses to come forward after a car failed to stop for police and then crashed in Tredegar.

The incident happened shortly after 7am in Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop has since been released under investigation.

The incident involved a silver Citroen car, which crashed into a wall after failing to stop for officers.

Crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene, along with a helicopter from the Wales Air Ambulance.

Gwent Police said previously the car's passenger, 37, "sustained serious injuries", but he and the driver, 31, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales and were in a stable condition.

The force continues to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

This could include people who have relevant camera footage.

"We’re asking for anyone who was in the area between 6.20am and 7am on Friday, June 17 or those with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us," a spokesperson for the force said.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200202600.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Gwent Police has also confirmed that the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "in line with standard procedures".