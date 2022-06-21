PROPOSALS to convert a three-bedroom house in Risca into a four-bedroom House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) have been lodged.
A HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord, with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities.
If approved, future tenants of 63 Commercial Road – which is located next to Hannah’s Cake Shop – will share a living room, kitchen and a bathroom.
The current living room will be halved in size to make room for the additional bedroom.
A bike store is also proposed as part of the conversion by Cardiff-based company D2 Propco.
D2 Propco’s website states that the company “assists local authorities in housing vulnerable people whilst providing a good level of accommodation and comprehensive daily management service”.
Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning department is expected to make a decision on the proposed plans by August 10.
The full plans can be viewed here: https://tinyurl.com/2p9crvzn
