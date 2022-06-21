PLANS to convert a home to provide visitor accommodation in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was rejected by councillors.

The application lodged by Andrew Nicholas was for a two-storey rear extension to provide kitchen, lounge, bedroom, bathroom, and en-suite facilities at number seven Beaufort Terrace, Ebbw Vale

A change of use application from a residential dwelling to bed and breakfast as well as demolishing an existing single-storey extension would also be part of the scheme.

The B&B would be operated from the nearby The Badminton Club – which is a pub.

The Badminton Club

Planning officer Helen Hinton recommended that the committee refuse the plans as a result that its mass, size, scale, and positioning would have an overbearing impact and generate an increased level of overshadowing and loss of light detrimental those living closest to the site.

The application had been “called in” front of the committee by the local councillors.

Cllr Chris Smith asked the committee approve the application, because of the “importance” that The Badminton has for the community in this part of Ebbw Vale.

Cllr Godfrey Thomas said: “We need the facilities for tourists and visitors.”

“I fully support this application which would provide accommodation with many options, and will provide jobs.”

Committee chairwoman, Cllr Lisa Winnett said: “If I read the plans right, any visitors staying in the B&B have to walk through the kitchen to get to the lounge.”

Ms Hinton confirmed that this had been raised as a concern with the applicant.

Cllr Winnett said: “I’m glad you clarified that as it has given me health and safety concerns for people walking through a working kitchen.”

Cllr Peter Baldwin added that he would vote to refuse the application but hoped a new application for a smaller extension that didn’t affect the neighbours would be lodged in the future.

Cllr John Hill said: “The only way to get around this is to refuse it and allow the applicant to come back with an alternative.”

Six councillors voted to refuse the plans and three to approve the proposal.