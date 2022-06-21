PETS at Home has launched its new summer range for pets, helping owners have plenty of outdoor fun with their furry friends while also keeping them safe and protected in the sun.

From dog-friendly sun cream and cooling vests to ice lollies and garden toys, and even a special summer spa grooming package, there’s something for pets of all sizes.

Throughout July, Pets at Home is also encouraging customers to donate what they can to Hearing Dogs For Deaf People – the charity it is supporting this summer – either by donating online, giving in store or upgrading their dog’s spa package.

Luxury summer spa treatments for dogs

From June 15 until August 31, you can enhance your dog’s regular groom with a luxury summer spa treatment at The Groom Room.

This will include a Floral Fantasy shampoo and spritz, a hydrating butter treatment, application of teeth clean gel and fresh breath foam, a SPA blueberry facial to remove tear stains, as well as paw and nose balm. All pooches will also receive a free summer bow tie to finish off their new look.

The summer spa package can be added for £10, and £1 from every session will go to the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity through the Pets at Home Foundation.

To book your dog’s groom, pop into your local salon to make an appointment or book online via the Pets at Home website.

Karen Heskin, Head of Pets at Pets at Home, said: “We all know life is better with pets and summer is a great time for making special memories with them, whether that’s in the garden, on a beach, or on a country walk.

“Keeping pets cool is essential – always make sure they have shaded areas to relax in and that they have access to cool water – cooling mats and toys can also help.

“Grooming more frequently, particularly for longer-haired dogs, is also advised and any exposed skin, including on the ears and nose, should be protected with pet-friendly sun cream if they will be spending longer periods out in the sun.”

Products to keep pets cool

Prism Water Bottle

Available in turquoise and orange, the Pets at Home prism water bottle is perfect to help keep your dog hydrated when out and about or travelling in the car.

Get yours from the Pets at Home website for just £3.

Pets at Home Summer Daze Elastofit Dog Cooling Vest Blue

Dogs don’t sweat like we do, instead they cool themselves down by panting. If they’re especially hot, your pooch may need some extra help with a cooling vest that stays cold for up to six hours. Available in sizes, small to extra-large.

The vests cost from £15 to £21 via the Pets at Home website.

Cool Club Watermelon Cooling Dog Toy

This fun watermelon dog toy can be filled with water and put it in the freezer as another way to help keep dogs cool in the warmer weather.

Priced at £6, you can pick one up from the Pets at Home website.

Cooling Mat

This mat is suitable for both cats and dogs and will help to cool them down on warm summer days and after exercise.

The mat doesn’t require any water or chilling, simply unfold in a shady spot and the mat is ready to go.

Available in sizes XS/S and XL/XXL, priced from £7 to £22. Visit the Pets at Home website to get one for your pet.

Petkin Doggy Sunmist Spray SPF 15 120ml

If your dog is spending a lot of time outdoors in the summer months it’s best to apply dog-friendly sun cream on areas with less fur or none at all, including the ears and nose, as these are more susceptible to burning.

This online exclusive costs £6 at the Pets at Home website.

Summer toys for pets

Pets at Home Flying Ring Frisbee

Pets at Home has teamed up with the RSPCA to develop this new seal-friendly frisbee for dogs so you can get out and play together.

A steal at just £2, get one for your dog from Pets at Home.

Sunny Daze Summer Bright's Rope Cat Toy- £4

This Sunny Daze Rope Toy is full of catnip and includes a jingle bell which will keep cats stimulated and entertained in the garden for hours.

It’s purr-fectly priced at £4 from the Pets at Home website.

Small Animal Ice Lolly

It’s important to make sure small furry pets stay cool too, including rabbits and guinea pigs, by ensuring they have enough water and are in the shade.

These ice lolly chew toys will also keep them entertained in the summer months and look after their teeth at the same time.

Get yours for £3 via the Pets at Home website.

For more expert advice on keeping your pet safe visit the Pets at Home seasonal advice page.