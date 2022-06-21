RESIDENTS in Chepstow are being asked for their views on the future of transport in the town.

The formerly Conservative-controlled Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) previously took steps towards securing a bypass, which was backed as one of three possible solutions to tackling traffic congestion and air pollution in a transport study.

Peter Fox, a former leader of the council, said the Conservative administration “made huge strides towards securing a bypass”.

However Chepstow councillor Armand Watts said he was ‘flabbergasted’ the Conservatives were continuing to push for the new road.

“I genuinely do not understand why they are trying to push this issue,” the Labour councillor said.

“From a local authority perspective there is not any money there."

On Tuesday, June 14, MCC and Arup Group launched a public consultation on the future of transport in the town, with the aim of getting constructive feedback from the residents and businesses.

Focused on a Transport Hub and greener travel measures, the consultation seeking residents’ views on the provision of increased sustainable transport modes in and around the Chepstow area.

This includes methods such as improvements to the existing bus network, demand responsive transport, electric vehicle infrastructure and park and ride facilities.

The consultation follows on from a previous study in 2020, when the council and strategic partners sought feedback on a wide range of options which sought to address the identified transport related concerns in and around Chepstow.

The consultation is also seeking comments on the creation of an integrated Transport Hub adjacent to the railway station to link bus services, taxi services, active travel facilities along with EV charging.

To view the proposals and provide your feedback, visit the online virtual exhibition and consultation event at chepstowtransport.virtual-engage.com

The consultation is open for four weeks, closing at 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 12.