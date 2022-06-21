ONE person was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after a lorry overturned at one of Newport's busiest junctions.

The emergency services were called shortly after 8am to Tredegar Park roundabout, where the lorry had come to a rest on its side.

It appeared to have been travelling westbound on the A48.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics had attended the scene and transported one person to the Grange University Hospital, in Cwmbran, for treatment.

The fire service also sent crews from its stations in Cwmbran, Duffryn and Malpas, who worked at the scene until a stop message was received shortly after 10am.

CCTV still of the emergency services dealing with the overturned lorry at Tredegar Park roundabout in Newport. Picture: Traffic Wales

The road was reopened at around 11am, but for many people on the roads the incident added to what was already a busy morning, given the disruption caused by the day's nationwide rail strikes.

The crash also caused delays for city bus services run by Newport Bus and Stagecoach.

At its worst point, while the road was closed, there were long tailbacks on the M4 eastbound exit slip-road for Tredegar Park, while traffic on the A48 wesbound was backed up to the Pont Ebbw roundabout and Cardiff Road.