Cwmbran Big Event was back this year and a record number of visitors turned out to enjoy the day.
The town's community council staged the event at Cwmbran Boating Lake and there was a huge range of activities ranging from artisan and food stalls, arts and crafts, face painting, inflatables, climbing walls, fun fair, dog shows, animal handling activities with the farm, rugby matches, dance performances and musical entertainment throughout the day.
The event was organised with support from Croesyceiliog & Llanyrafon Community Council. It was sponsored by The Cwmbran Trust, Owen’s Café and Stagecoach.
Chairman of Cwmbran Community Council, Councillor Anthony Bird, said: “It was amazing to meet so many people and see the Big Event not only shine post covid, but manage to be bigger and better than ever before.
"The council has already received overwhelmingly positive feedback, and we’re now looking at ideas to make next year’s event even more spectacular; including more stewards and further plans for expansion.
"I’d like to offer my thanks to all those who came, and to all those who worked so hard to make the Cwmbran Big Event a big success. “
If you are interested in working with the council to support the event in 2023, contact CwmbranCC@cwmbran.gov.uk.
