A FORMER farm building repurposed for luxury living is up for sale.

Located off Tabernacle Drive in the village of Rhiwderin, a short hop from Newport, the impressive barn conversion has been put up for sale in the last few weeks.

Consisting of five bedrooms and four bathrooms, West Barn certainly comes with a sizeable amount of real estate.

Currently configured as a family home, it has plenty of potential and finds itself in what is said to be a “desirable location”.

But, that is all factored in to the asking price, with offers over £930,000 being considered.

Brought to market by Purplebricks, you can find out what’s so good about this one below.

What’s so good about this one?





West Barn is in close proximity to Newport, and also finds itself near to the M4 motorway – resulting in location perfect for a commuter.

But, despite easy access, it retains all of the countryside charm that you would want from a barn conversion.

According to the selling agent, “the current owners have carried out extensive work to the property to generate excellent family living and work from home space. Sympathetic to the original build it has been modernised throughout, retaining original character”.

Living space inside the property (Credit: Purplebricks)

Some of the more appealing features include a modern kitchen/dining space, complete with underfloor heating.

The ground floor is also home to two large reception rooms, an office, shower room and bathroom.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms – two of which are en-suite.

One of the bedrooms (Credit: Purplebricks)

There is another upper floor with Jack and Jill access to the two remaining bedrooms.

According to the layout of the property, at least one of the ground floor reception rooms or the office could be reconfigured as a bedroom, should a new owner wish.

Outside, there is a wrap around garden, with the bulk of it facing southwards.

Outdoor seating in the garden around a fire pit (Credit: Purplebricks)

In addition to green space, there is a large slate flagstone patio and fire pit for entertaining, off road parking, and a large garage.

Brought to market by Purplebricks with offers in excess of £930,000 being considered, it can be viewed online at Rightmove here.