A RECENT rise in Covid-19 cases in Gwent has lead to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to ask staff and visitors to wear masks in certain areas.

Masks should be worn in all clinical areas of ABUHB buildings.

Staff absences due to Covid and an increased amount of outbreaks in wards have resulted in this decision.

Due to the increasing prevalence of Covid-19 in the community, the increased number of Covid-19 ward outbreaks and the numbers of staff absent with Covid-19, we are asking all hospital staff and visitors to wear masks in clinical areas, with immediate effect. — Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (@AneurinBevanUHB) June 21, 2022

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for ABUHB said: "Due to the increasing prevalence of Covid-19 in the community, the increased number of Covid-19 ward outbreaks and the numbers of staff absent with Covid-19, we are asking all hospital staff and visitors to wear masks in clinical areas, with immediate effect.

"Thank you for your support and co-operation in reducing the risk to our patients and staff. We will continue to review the Covid-19 position in hospital and community settings, and will update accordingly."

The Welsh Government removed the legal requirement for masks to be worn in clinical settings on Monday, May 30.

It is unknown how long the rules will be in place for.

