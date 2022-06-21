FASHION retailer Primark has announced that it will be offering 2,000 children's products with the start of its click-and-collect trials.

The trials will take place in more than two dozen North West stores and allow customers to order online and collect in one of the stores taking part.

The business said the trial will run out of 25 shops and will give those who live nearer a smaller Primark access to a much wider range of items.

Parent company AB Foods said on Monday: “Our average-size stores are only able to stock a limited range and for these customers the number of options available to them will broadly double, increasing even more for customers of our small stores.

Primark. (PA)

“This trial will enable us to provide more fashion, licence and lifestyle products to more customers and more often.”

The new service comes after the business launched the UK website back in April and proved itself to be popular.

With Traffic to the new site rising by around 60 per cent, and almost 15 per cent of customers are checking stock levels in stores.

Now the retailer is set to deliver the margin that bosses promised a year ago despite inflation rocking large parts of the economy.

AB Foods said that Primark “remains on track to deliver a full-year adjusted operating profit margin of some 10 per cent.”

It is an improvement from 7.4 per cent in the company’s last financial year – which ended last September.

In November bosses told shareholders to expect a 10 per cent margin for the current financial year, as sales soared when stores reopened following lockdowns.

Sure enough, sales were up by 81 per cent in the three months to the end of May, when compared with last year.

Even when looking further back, to the year before the pandemic, sales are still four per cent higher than they had been.