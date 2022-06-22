TWO women are to stand trial after they pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Maegan Templeton, 19, and Rhian Templeton, 48, from Raglan, Monmouthshire, denied the charge at a hearing before Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.

The complainant in the case is Lucy Bradley and the allegations date back to June 11, 2021.

The pair’s trial will start on November 22 and is expected to last two days.

The defendants, both of Elms Road, were granted bail.