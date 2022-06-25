A SON has pledged to run six half marathons and seven 10k races to raise funds for St David's Hospice Care, which cared for his mum, who was from New Inn.

Ted Powell made the pledge after his mum Jennifer died in 2019.

He has also completed a 5km swim to add to the challenge.

Mr Powell said: “I want to do this in memory of my amazing mother who died in 2019 after battling cancer for 22 years. St David's Hospice Care was really fantastic in the care the team gave my mum towards the end of her life.”

Although the pandemic caused some delays, Mr Powell has so far completed eight of his 14 challenges. These have included the Pontypool 10k in 2020, the Bristol Half Marathon in 2021 and the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon in March this year.

He will finish his challenge in October when he takes part in the Newport 10k and the Bath Half Marathon.

Christine Vorrés, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “Fundraising is never easy, but Ted has really dedicated his efforts into doing this for his mum Jennifer.

“Already he has raised more than £2,650, which is a wonderful tribute to his Mother.”

St David’s Hospice Care provides hospice care in the community and at any one time may be looking after more than 1,000 patients. The charity has to raise approximately £9 million to provide these vital services, and a large percentage of this is raised by community fundraisers.

To support Mr Powell go to JustGiving.com/fundraising/Ted-powell.

“We wish Ted all the best for his next race – the Torfaen 10k on Sunday, July 10,” added Ms Vorrés.