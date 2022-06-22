TWO Gwent residents are wanted by police after Cwmbran Magistrates' Court issued arrest warrants.

Michael Anthony Keith Byard, 30, of St George's Court in Tredegar, allegedly committed several driving offences.

Byard is accused of two offences on December 8, 2021 and another on December 10.

On December 8, Byard allegedly drove a car on Emlyn Avenue in Ebbw Vale without third party insurance.

He has also been charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

On December 10, Byard is accused of drug-driving, again on Emlyn Avenue in Ebbw Vale.

The drug in question was cannabis.

As the offences could result in jail time, a warrant for Byard's arrest without bail has been issued.

READ MORE:

Livia Cosmina Ioanovici, 19, of Lennard Street in Newport has been accused of theft.

Ioanovici allegedly stole a dress and trainers from New Look in Newport on March 8, 2022.

The clothing that Ioanovici allegedly took was worth £54.98.

A warrant for her arrest without bail has been issued becuase the offence can be punishable with imprisonment.