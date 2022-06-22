A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has been found dead in the River Taff in Cardiff, police have confirmed.
The emergency services and the coastguard carried out an "extensive search" of the area after the boy was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.
Detective Inspector Abi Biddle said South Wales Police received a report of children in the River Taff near Forest Farm Road, Whitchurch, at around 4.45pm, adding that one boy had been reported missing.
“An extensive search was carried out by police, fire, ambulance, coastguard and the police helicopter," she said.
“The missing 13-year-old boy was located in the river at around 5.45pm and, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was unable to be resuscitated.
“The boy’s family has been informed and are being supported at this time.
“HM Coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article