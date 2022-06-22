The Met Office is warning of thunderstorms, torrential downpours and potentially flooding in Gwent as the warm weather comes to an end.

The forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the region tomorrow.

Warnings will come into force at 10am on Thursday and run until midnight.

Areas affected include Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport, Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

What to expect from thunderstorm weather warning in Newport and Gwent

This is what the Met Office are warning to expect from tomorrow’s weather warning:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

A Met Office spokesman said: “Thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

“While most places will probably miss them, where thunderstorms do occur there is a chance that in a few places up to 40 mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and 40 to 60 mm could fall in two or three hours.

“These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places.

“The exact location of the thunderstorms will be hard to pinpoint, so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary.”

Everywhere in Wales covered by thunderstorm weather warning

This is every area of Wales expected to be impacted by thunderstorms as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning: