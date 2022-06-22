POLICE have released a shocking photograph of an incident in Newport on Tuesday evening.
Officers from Gwent Police's operations and support unit said they were called after a report of a "stolen vehicle" in the city.
Then "for reasons unknown" the car crashed into a house, flipping onto its side.
The officers said "extensive damage" was caused to the property.
The driver involved in the crash, and a passenger, both "fled the scene", the officers added.
But a police dog named Kona was on the case, and "located a male hiding nearby".
"Lots of DNA and a nice phone left by [the] driver," the officers added.
