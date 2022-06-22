POLICE have released a shocking photograph of an incident in Newport on Tuesday evening.

Officers from Gwent Police's operations and support unit said they were called after a report of a "stolen vehicle" in the city.

Then "for reasons unknown" the car crashed into a house, flipping onto its side.

Gwent Police said this car was reportedly stolen and crashed into a house in Newport.

The officers said "extensive damage" was caused to the property.

The driver involved in the crash, and a passenger, both "fled the scene", the officers added.

Gwent Police dog Kona. Picture: Gwent Police

But a police dog named Kona was on the case, and "located a male hiding nearby".

"Lots of DNA and a nice phone left by [the] driver," the officers added.