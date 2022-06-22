NEWPORT library-goers have been hit with a warning, ahead of an upcoming change to the service.

In recent years, due to the pandemic, late fees for overdue books have been waived across the city’s library facilities.

But, in just a matter of weeks, the “fine amnesty” is set to end.

As a result, anyone who has an overdue book after this point will be required to pay a fine upon returning it to one of Newport’s nine libraries.

The amnesty is set to end on Monday, July 4.

In the meantime, anyone who has borrowed books is encouraged to return them on time, and to let staff know if they have lost or misplaced items.

News that the amnesty is coming to an end follows a change in the system which came into effect earlier this year.

In March, the automatic renewal of library books in Newport ended, requiring members of the public to manually request an extension on their loans.

Both the renewal system and fine amnesty system were put in place in response to the covid pandemic.

It was designed to factor in the closure of library facilities in line with government guidance.

What’s more, it factored in potential exposure and isolation periods for those who might have borrowed books, and later come into contact with the potential deadly virus.

Newport City Council, which operates the city’s library facilities, said: “If you still have items borrowed from one of our libraries just before lockdown or during the pandemic, then please return them or let library staff know if they have been mislaid.

“We have been operating a fine amnesty but this ends on July 4.”

In addition to Newport Central Library, the city has library facilities in Bettws, Caerleon, Malpas, Pill, Ringland, Rogerstone, St Julians, and Tredegar House.