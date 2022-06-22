POLICE are appealing for the public’s help, after an assault in Newport.

Gwent Police has today (June 22) released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an incident in the city.

They have said that he “could hold vital information that could help the investigation”.

He has been named by police as Vincent Morgan.

The 58-year-old is also known to go by Vinny.

It is believed that he could be in the Newbridge area of Caerphilly at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference number 2200196703.

Alternatively, the police can be contacted on social media or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

It is not known when the alleged assault incident took place.

Police appeal in full

A Gwent Police appeal reads: “Can you help?

“We’re trying to find 58-year-old Vincent Morgan, also known as Vinny.

“Officers investigating an assault in #Newport would like to speak to him as he could hold vital information that could help the investigation.

“It’s believed he could be in the #Newbridge area.

“Please call us on 101, quoting 2200196703, with any information or you can DM us.”