THE endless choice of streaming services has got a new competitor to take on, as Paramount Plus is set to launch in the UK.

The service that has been available in the United States for some time is finally making the trip across the pond and is battling its opponents with a cheap monthly rate.

Describing the service as featuring "a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages" it will have an extensive library and something for everyone.

Before you jump aboard the new service streaming ship, we've answered some of the key questions including cost and what shows will be available.

Top Gun Maverick. (PA)

When does Paramount Plus launch in the UK?

The streaming service will launch across the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, June 22.

How much will Paramount Plus cost?





The new service will cost customers £6.99 a month or you can save £14 a year by buying an annual membership for £69.99.

Or if you'd rather you can try a seven-day free trial.

What shows are available on Paramount Plus?





The service has said there will be more than 8,000 hours of content for audiences across of all ages, including fan favorites,

It will include content from SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.

Plus it will be the home to the Star Trek universe, South Park, MTV Shores, Rugrats, SpongeBob SquarePants, and much more including new originals.

And for fans of high activate films then you are in luck as Top Gun Maverick is set to hit the streaming service in the future too.

There will also be films including the new Scream, Grease, Transformers, Clifford the Big Red Dog and much more.

How to get a Paramount Plus subscription:

If you fancy signing up to the new service you can head to the website now and sign up.

Go to the Paramount Plus website now.