ITV Loose Women star Brenda Edwards has revealed how she “gets on with it” after the death of her son Jamal Edwards.

Jamal, founder of online music channel SBTV, died suddenly in February at the age of 31 from cardiac arrhythmia.

Brenda, a former X Factor contestant, is now appearing on stage for the first time since her son’s death as she appears as Mama Morton in the UK musical adaptation of Chicago.

Appearing on Wednesday’s instalment of Lorraine, Brenda described how keeping her busy is helping her deal with the grief of losing her son saying it’s “what Jamal would have wanted”.

She said: "For me it's important for my mind to keep busy because if you're left with the silence then you're left with lots of different thoughts. I've always been someone to keep busy and I've always been some who loved singing. When I'm entertaining somebody else, I'm making them happy and that makes me happy."

Revealing she still struggles with the loss of her son, she said: "Everyday I put one foot in front of the other. There are triggers, but I just don't know what they are.

“You've got to allow yourself to be able to grieve and to cry when I want to cry. And then I pick myself up and say 'let's get on with it'."

Brenda Edwards thanks Loose Women co-stars for support after Jamal’s death

Brenda recently returned to the Loose Women panel and has revealed how supportive her colleagues were during such a difficult time.

She said: "I missed it so much. I love all the different personalities, but they've individually sent me messages, sent me flowers, sent me food. It was really nice and I appreciated that support."

Jamal found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was made an MBE for his services to music.