POLICE in South Wales have issued an appeal to find a missing man with links to Gwent.

Russell Fieldsend has been reported missing, and South Wales Police are urging him to get in touch “to confirm he is safe and well”.

The 49-year-old has gone missing from the Glyncoch area of Pontypridd.

But, he has recently been spotted in the Caerphilly area.

What’s more, police believe “he may be in Newport or Cwmbran”.

Mr Fieldsend is also said to have links with Cardiff, Bridgend, Swansea, and West Wales.

South Wales Police has described him as being “five feet tall with a medium build and has dark brown hair and a beard”.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue Umbro trainers, and a black jacket.

Anyone who sees Mr Fieldsend, or has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 185431.

This can be done via telephone, email, or online here.

