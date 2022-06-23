A DRUG dealer was caught out after his then-girlfriend “informed” on him after she called police to the home they shared.

Arjun Singh Landa, 32, was arrested after officers went to investigate a “domestic strife” incident in Caerphilly county.

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “These are offences stemming from an arrest on April 11, 2020.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

“The background is that the police attended a call over domestic strife at the defendant's home at about 9.45am.

“His then-partner told officers she had made the call and informed them effectively of his drug dealing and pointed out that he was asleep upstairs at that time.

MORE NEWS: Thug ran drugs line while on bail for leading nasty group assault

“She then referred them to his drug dealing equipment and paraphernalia and they were around the house she shared.”

Landa had only been involved in the drug trade for around a week and he was described as a being a “street level supplier”.

The defendant, of Is Fryn, Rhymney, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Landa had previous convictions for robbery and handling stolen goods.

The judge was invited to take into account the long delay in the case coming before the court.

John Ryan, mitigating, also asked for his client to be given the appropriate credit for his guilty pleas.

Judge Nicola Saffman jailed the defendant for 24 months, but suspended the sentence for 24 months.

Landa was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for six months between 9pm and 6am and he must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £500 towards prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.