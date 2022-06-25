AN EXCITING new category has been added to the already impressive tally of awards entrants to the Monmouth Raft Race.

The new prize is to be awarded to the best themed raft voted for by spectators who attend on the day.

This new recognition brings the number of awards which can be won by entrants to the annual River Wye event to a round dozen.

The annual raft race, arranged by Rotary Monmouth and which raises funds principally for Newport-based St David's Hospice Care, covers a six-and-a-half mile stretch of the River Wye from Monmouth to Whitebrook.

The unique event, staged on Sunday, September 4, challenges teams, private individuals, pubs clubs and businesses, to construct a raft of their own design and then navigate the awesome River Wye.

The race, now in its 56th year, has raised £341,898 for the hospice and local good causes since 2004.

Monmouth Raft Race is sponsored by Mandarin Stone, Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors, Siltbuster, Tri Wall, Robert Price and Paul Jarrold Tyres.

Norman Williams, of Rotary Monmouth, said:"We are always hugely impressed, each year, with the sheer imagination and creativity of our rafters not just to choose a theme but then to recreate that as a raft. We've had some truly awesome efforts over the years and I'm confident that 2022's entries will be no exception. This year the very best themed raft, voted for on the day by spectators, will win a trophy.

"The number of raft entries we've had to date this year is pleasing but we're always looking for more so are encouraging people to get their entries in now so that they have plenty of time to be as creative and imaginative as they can in designing and building their rafts.

"We're very pleased to be able to put the raft race on again this year after the trials and tribulations of lockdown. We're hoping people will show their enthusiasm for being able to get out there and enjoy life by taking on one of Wales' life bucket list events."

Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: “We are proud to be associated with such a well-established event. It's a real treat every year to work with Rotary Monmouth to deliver his well-organised, safe charity challenge.

"The hospice benefits greatly from this magnificent event. The more people that enter and support Monmouth Raft Race means boosting funds raised which in turn helps us to continue to carry out the work that we do throughout our community, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

The raft race, a fun afternoon on the river, starts at noon at Monmouth Rowing Club (Just off the A40 at Monmouth) and rafters paddle 6.5 miles down the beautiful River Wye to the finish at Tump Farm, Whitebrook, (courtesy of the Cullimore Family) where there is a Family Festival of entertainment and ample refreshment opportunities

All sponsorship monies received by Monmouth Rotary Club from persons taking part in the Monmouth Raft Race will be donated to St David’s Hospice Care (75 per cent) and other charities supported by Monmouth Rotary Club (25 per cent).

The full list of awards for this year is:

All male crew first place; All male crew second place; All female crew first place; All female crew second place; Mixed Crew first place; Mixed Crew second place; Best placed club/pub entry; Best placed business entry; Best placed Rotary Club team; Best placed private entry; The entry handing in most sponsorship on the day; Most creatively themed raft.

For more information about this years' raft race and to enter online go to monmouthraftrace.com/9-how-to-enter/