LIVE music, magic acts, dance performances and free fair rides are a few of the events on offer at the Blaenavon World Heritage Day this weekend.

To celebrate the history of the town, which was given UNESCO World Heritage status in 2000, Saturday, June 25, is billed as a fun-filled day.

The main parade will include a celebration of the Victorian shops in Broad Street with items made by Ysgol Bryn Onnen and Blaenavon Heritage VC School pupils along with local groups and organisations.

It starts at 1pm at the family zone area, located at the top car park in Broad Street, and will end at the main stage located on Market Street.

A community area will be located at Bethlehem Court, where people will be able to discover more about the local area.

Bethlehem Chapel will also be open for teas, coffees, and cakes along with a further opportunity to view the Memory Map of Broad Street tapestry showcased earlier this year.

Blaenavon World Heritage Centre will house the Heritage Day Market with stalls offering gifts and goodies from local makers and producers.

The event starts at 11am, and will be opened by Nick Thomas-Symonds MP and members of Blaenavon Youth Ambassadors, and will finish at 4pm.

Blaenavon World Heritage Day 2022 is organised by the newly-created Blaenavon World Heritage Day Team, a group of local volunteers aiming to create a sustainable and enjoyable annual event.

Caroline Clarke, of the Blaenavon World Heritage Day Team, said: “‘This is an amazing opportunity for our wonderful community to come together and celebrate our World Heritage site, and the pride we feel in its status and in our town.

“After the last two years and the pandemic, we are thrilled to be able to bring this community day back to life, enabling all the population and visitors to the town to celebrate its unique and outstanding value, not only to its residents, but also the world’.

Keep up to date with event details by following the World Heritage Day Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/910385579701924